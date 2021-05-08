Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225,144.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $70.44 million and approximately $225,144.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $338.81 or 0.00573680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00067292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00252436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.71 or 0.01152593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 367.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.37 or 0.00745652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,083.93 or 1.00042791 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

