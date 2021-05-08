Deep Down (DPDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%.

OTCMKTS DPDW remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. 6,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Deep Down has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

