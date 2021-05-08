DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 490 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $399.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

