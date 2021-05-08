DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

