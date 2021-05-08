DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

XRAY opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

