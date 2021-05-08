DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,175.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $159.29 million and $216,175.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00010386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00256076 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,663.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.32 or 0.01135400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 267.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00755682 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

