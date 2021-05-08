Desire Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $18,048.26 and approximately $8,453.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,583.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.24 or 0.06037969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.20 or 0.02408878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00585899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00199362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00801752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00676300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00532673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

