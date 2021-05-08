Desjardins Comments on Cominar REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CUF)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.16 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit