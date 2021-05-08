Desjardins Comments on Cominar REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.16 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

