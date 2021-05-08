Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

