Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

