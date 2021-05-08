Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

GM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 402,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

