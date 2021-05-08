Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $54.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.