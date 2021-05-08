Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.54.

KKR traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $59.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 over the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

