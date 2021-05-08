Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ANNSF opened at $182.84 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

