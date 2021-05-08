Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

FRA:DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.73. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

