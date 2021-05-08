Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.71

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 33455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.
DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
