Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.71

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 33455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

