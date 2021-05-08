Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 13,226,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

