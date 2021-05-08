DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $358.74 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

