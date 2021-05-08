DEXTools Market Capitalization Achieves $54.55 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $866,731.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

