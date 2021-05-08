Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.