DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.92 ($19.90).

DIC stock opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.75.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

