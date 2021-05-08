DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $57,714.21 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $50.61 million and $45,772.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,714.21 or 0.98382956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.