Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

May 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Digi International posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

DGII stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

