DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

DOCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 247,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,059. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

