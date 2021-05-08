DigixDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355,655.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $666.38 or 0.01136964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $355,655.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.