Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $618.31

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 618.31 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.52). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 729 ($9.52), with a volume of 36,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £364.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 671.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 618.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

In other Dignity news, insider Andrew Judd bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

