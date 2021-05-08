Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of National Bankshares worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NKSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NKSH stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

