Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,225 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $16.39 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

