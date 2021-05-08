Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Xunlei worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xunlei by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $315.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

