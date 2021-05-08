Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,558 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,878 shares of company stock worth $2,102,803. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $251.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.03 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average is $271.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

