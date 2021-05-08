Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 270 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

