Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,181 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Cheetah Mobile worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

CMCM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.