Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $115.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

DIN stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

