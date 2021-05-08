Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $115.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.
DIN stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.