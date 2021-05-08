Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.33, but opened at $76.00. Diodes shares last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 1,078 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

