Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.14 ($4.46).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

