DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

DRTT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

