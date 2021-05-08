Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

