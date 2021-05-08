DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

DISH opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

