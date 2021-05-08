Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.02

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

