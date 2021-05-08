DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $19.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. DRDGOLD traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.58. 4,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 268,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

