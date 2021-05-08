Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.81.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.02.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

