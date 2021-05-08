DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045050 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

