DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,624.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $805,596.97 and $3,624.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005792 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

