Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 29,619 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 555.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Robert Half International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $90.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

