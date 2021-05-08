Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.