Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $342.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

