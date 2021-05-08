Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,342 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.