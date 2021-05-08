Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.