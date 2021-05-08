DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 96,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,979. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

