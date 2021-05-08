Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.